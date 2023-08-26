NEW vs LIV: Match Prediction, Preview And Kickoff Time

Newcastle United will look to return to winning ways when they face Liverpool in the English Premier League on Sunday. Newcastle is ninth after two rounds of play, one point behind Liverpool in fifth.

Liverpool has won the last four meetings with Newcastle and is unbeaten in 13 games. This encounter at St. James Park will be one of the highlights of the weekend.

Newcastle United are coming off a 1-0 loss to Manchester City in their previous match. Because they don’t want to fall behind the leaders, they’ll shoot for three points in this game.

The Magpies rarely fail to score in their games, which will be an advantage here. They just failed to score in three of their last ten league games. They’ve scored two or more goals six times in the last ten league games.

Newcastle, on the other hand, will need to improve their defence. They haven’t kept many clean sheets in recent league games. Newcastle United have just kept one clean sheet in their last 13 league games.

Liverpool enters this game after a 3-1 victory against Bournemouth. To earn their first victory of the season, the Reds had to come from behind. They drew 1-1 with Chelsea in their first game and are now unbeaten in 13 league games.

Manchester City was the last team to defeat Liverpool in April. Liverpool, like Newcastle, will enter this encounter with a fragile defence. They haven’t kept a clean sheet in four league games in a row.

Newcastle United will be concerned about Joelinton’s fitness for this match. The Brazilian was injured in the previous game and is expected to play here. Emil Krafth, Joe Willock, and Javier Manquillo have all been ruled ineligible for this game. Lewis Hall, the Magpies’ new acquisition, might make his debut.

Liverpool were given a respite when Alexis MacAllister’s red card was overturned. He’ll be available for this meeting. The Argentine will compete for a starting spot with another new acquisition, Endo Wataru.

KICKOFF TIME: Liverpool versus Newcastle United match will go down on Sunday at 4:30PM Nigerian time.

GCGentleOfficial (

)