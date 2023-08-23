NEW VS LIV: Liverpool Team News, Suitable XI, H2H Record & Kickoff Time For This Epic Clash

Liverpool’s next league game is an epic clash against Newcastle at the St. James’ Park. This encounter will enable Klopp and his men to assess their strengths and shortcomings at this early stage of the season, giving how formidable Newcastle are. The Reds will be coming off a solid 3-1 win against Bournemouth at the weekend, thanks to goals from Salah, Diaz, and Jota. Newcastle, on the other hand, were defeated by Manchester City, thanks to Alvarez. Both sides have high-quality players, and we certainly anticipate an exciting contest.

* Latest Liverpool Team Ahead of This Epic Clash

One piece of good news for Liverpool is that midfielder MacAllister, who was sent off against Bournemouth on Saturday, will be available for this game after his three-match suspension was overturned following a ‘claim of wrongful dismissal’ for his red card. Meanwhile, Curtis Jones and Thiago Alcantara will be unavailable for this encounter as they recuperate from injuries. Thiago is out with a thigh injury and will be out until September, while Curtis’ return date (foot ailment) is undetermined.

* Head to Head Record

Liverpool were able to defeat Newcastle in both legs last season. The first game at Anfield ended 2-1, while the second leg ended 2-0. Looking at the record, Liverpool definitely are the favourite to win this game. However, they would need to work on their defense, which has somewhat looked terrible this season.

*Kickoff Time

The upcoming game between Newcastle and Liverpool is scheduled to hold at he St. James’ Park on August 28, kicking off at 5:30 Pm.

Blogger30 (

)