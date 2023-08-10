New SSA Predicts Nigeria’s Economic Resurgence with Tinubu at the Helm

Senator Abdullahi Gumel, the newly appointed Senior Special Assistant (SSA) to the President on National Assembly Matters, is optimistic about Nigeria’s economic future under the leadership of President Bola Tinubu.

According to the Nation paper, in a meeting with officials from Fidelity Bank plc, he expressed his confidence in the President’s ability to turn around the struggling economy.

Recognizing the hardships faced by Nigerians, he appealed for patience and assured citizens that the President is actively working to allete their suffering. Despite being only a few months into his term, President Tinubu has already taken significant steps to address the country’s economic challenges.

From establishing committees with specific assignments and timelines to presenting a list of nominees to the National Assembly, Tinubu has demonstrated his commitment to taking decisive action.

With the Senate’s confirmation of the nominees, Gumel believes that the economy will soon witness a revival. He emphasized the importance of all ministers actively engaging in their roles to ensure a swift recovery.

Expressing gratitude for the visit, he acknowledged the call for greater hard work in his position. The visit, together with others, served as a reminder of the responsibility he bears in contributing to national development.

Hassan Imam, the executive director of Fidelity Bank plc’s Northern Directorate, led the visiting team and took the opportunity to congratulate him on his appointment. Citing his impressive track record in nation-building, the Imam expressed confidence in his abilities and offered prayers for his success.

Gumel urged Nigerians to collaborate with the government and play their part in repositioning the economy, thereby restoring Nigeria’s pride and rightful place on the global stage.

