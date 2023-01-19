New Pictures Of Peter Obi In Minna, Niger State Surfaces Online

A new picture of the former Executive Governor of Anambra state, Peter Obi who is the Labour party presidential candidate has surfaced online, as usual, attracted the attention of my Nigerian who came across it on social media.

Peter Obi was in Minna, Niger state to attend his presidential campaign Rally which have in attendance, was his running mate Baba-Ahmed, human rights activist, Aisha Yesufu, member of the Labour Party Presidential Campaign Council and the National Chairman of the Labour Party.

The new pictures were posted on the official Twitter handle page called Peter Obi Grassroots Mobilization, which is supporting Peter Obi’s presidential bid.

While in Minna, Nigeria state, It was learned that Peter Obi had held an interactive session with the Nigerian students before proceeding to the venue of his presidential campaign rally.

Below is the latest picture of the labour party presidential candidate, Peter Obi in Minna, Niger state.

Content created and supplied by: oLatest (via 50minds

News )

#Pictures #Peter #Obi #Minna #Niger #State #Surfaces #OnlineNew Pictures Of Peter Obi In Minna, Niger State Surfaces Online Publish on 2023-01-19 17:02:04