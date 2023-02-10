New Photo Of Atiku Abubakar With His Son, Aliyu Wearing A Hausa Royal Attire Surfaces Online

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

A new picture of the former vice president of Nigeria and PDP presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar with his son, Aliyu Atiku wearing Hausa an royal attire has surfaced online, as usual, attracted the attention of my Nigerians who came across it on social media.

The new picture was posted on the official Facebook page of Atiku Abubakar.

While sharing the picture, the PDP presidential flag bearer, Atiku Abubakar, congratulates his son, Aliyu Atiku on his turbaning as the Turakin in Adamawa.

According to his statement, and I quote, “I congratulate my son, Aliyu Atiku on his turbaning as the Turakin in Adamawa by His Royal Highness, The Lamido of Adamawa, Muhammadu Barkindo Aliyu Musdafa.

Atiku Abubakar is one of the outstanding presidential candidates that stands a better chance of emerging as the next president of Nigeria in 2023, because of the support he is getting from his supporters who see him as the best candidate that can take Nigeria to a greater level.

