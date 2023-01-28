This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

New Photo Of Asiwaju Bola Tinubu Wearing A Hausa Royal Attire Surfaces Online

As the 2023 presidential election is fast approaching, a new pictures from social media have captured the moment the presidential candidate of the All Progressive Congress, Bola Tinubu wears Hausa Royal attire in Zamfara state.

The former Lagos state governor was at the Palace of the Emir of Gusau, Dr. Ibrahim Bello in Zamfara state to seek his royal blessing before proceeding to attend his campaign rally in the state.

His entourage includes the Executive governor of Zamfara state, Bello Matawalle, Governor El-Rufai of Kaduna state, Senator Wamakko, former Zamfara state Governor, Senator Yari, Senator Marafa, APC vice presidential candidate, Shettima and the National chairman of the APC, Adamu, and Leader of the APC in the North.

His visit to the city of Zamfara state is coming barely some days after he attended his presidential campaign rally in Benue state.

Below is the screenshot.

Source: APC presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu Twitter handle.

