New Photo Of APC VP Candidate, Kashim Shettima Dancing At The APC Rally In Borno Surfaces Online

A few hours ago, a new picture of the APC vice presidential candidate, Kashim Shettima, dancing at the APC presidential campaign rally in Borno state has surfaced online, as usual, attracted the attention of many Nigerians who came across it on social media.

The picture was posted on the official Facebook page of Joe Igbokwe who is a member of the Bola Tinubu presidential team and the Special Adviser for Drainage and Water Resources to the Lagos State Governor.

While sharing the picture, he states that the “Incoming Vp is not worried about the infractions in the financial ecosystem at the moment, but dancing to victory.

The former governor of Borno state, Kashim Shettima was one of the APC leaders that attended the APC presidential campaign rally in Borno state which was attended by the party flag bearer, Bola Tinubu, Northern APC governors, and leaders of the APC in Borno state.

