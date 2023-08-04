New Parrot Spills Ike’s Private Conversation To The Rest Of The Housemates

Housemates were left in awe after big brother’s new twist was launched in the house on Friday evening.

Big Brother brought a stuffed parrot into the house as a piece of furniture, but the main reason for introducing it was to secretly record and play back some of the housemates’ private conversations to everyone.

While housemates went about their various businesses, the speakers were turned on and parrot noises were heard from them. This made housemates run to where the stuffed parrot was kept, so they could make sense of what was going on.

The speakers (which represented the mouthpiece of the parrot) began to blurt out a statement which was made by a particular housemate. Adekunle immediately recognized the statement as something that Ike had said during a conversation. The statement was, “The pee on how I make the most money is when the guys tell me to bring some big brother girls. I call them. Venita knows how many times I have called her. Ballers will come and do their work, they want the girls.”

After hearing what the parrot had to say, the housemates began to express shock and regret as to what problems the parrot would bring upon the house if it keeps spilling private conversations of housemates.

Click here to watch the video

ufanima (

)