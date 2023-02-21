This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

New opinion poll projects Tinubu’s victory, says APC’ll win 19 states

Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate for president, is expected to beat off his closest rivals in the last days before the election.

The flagbearer of the APC would win the presidential election in 19 states on Saturday, according to a recently released survey by Freddan Continental Services.

“The Labour Party (LP) is predicted to triumph in eight states, while the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is predicted to win nine states and the Federal Capital Territory. After finishing second in Kano, the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) is not expected to win any state.

According to the survey, which was released on the company’s website (https:// freddancontinentalservices.com), 37% of respondents in the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory favor the APC candidate to win. It stated that phone and online questionnaires were used to conduct the survey between January 7 and February 11, 2023.

The company reported that 370,000 questionnaires were distributed, and 287,033 of them were returned. “Of the total, 106 764 respondents (or 37.2%) were reported to be in favor of Tinubu becoming president”.

According to the survey, former vice president Atiku Abubakar of the PDP received 88, 109 (30.7%) votes, while Peter Obi, a candidate for the LP, received 92, 127 (32.1%) votes.

In the poll, Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, a candidate for the NNPP, received 693 votes (0.23%).

The organization claimed that the poll’s four primary variables—political geography, religion, resources, and class—were employed by its team of data analysts.

According to the report, a combination of online and phone surveys were used to conduct the survey. Our phone surveys were conducted by trained staff who are fluent in the three main Nigerian languages of Igbo, Hausa, and Yoruba. Our online surveys were administered through a secure web platform. In all situations, the surveys were planned to guarantee reliable and unbiased results. We also concentrated on topics including the distribution of political parties, state-level incumbency variables, religious affiliation, and candidate personalities.

