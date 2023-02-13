NEWS

New Notes: With The Suffering It Is Now Easier To Buy Votes With As Less As N500— Malcolm Omirhobo

Human right lawyer, Chief Malcolm Omirhobo, has said that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), does not have the legal responsibility to meddle in elections through its policies.

The human rights lawyer made this known through a tweet that he posted on his Twitter account this morning.

In the tweet, Chief Omirhobo explained that if the government wanted to stop vote buying, it should have educated the masses before now.

He further added that the manner in which the Naira redesign policy is being handled, it is easier to buy people’s votes with less than N500 now, due to the suffering the policy has imposed on the citizens.

According to his tweet “It is not the responsibility of the CBN to meddle into elections through its policies. If the government wanted to stop vote buying it should have educated and orientated the people long before now. With the suffering it is now easier to buy votes with as less as N 500.”

