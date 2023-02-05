New Notes: Let Me Make This Clear, Emefiele Has No Intention Of Releasing New Notes Until March- FFK

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The ongoing scarcity of both old and new naira notes in the circulation has continued to generate reactions from different quarters across the country.

The former Minister of Ation and chieftain of All Progressive Congress APC Chief Femi Fani-kayode, has said the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Godwin Emefiele, has no intention of releasing new notes until after the February 25 presidential election.

Chief Fani-kayode took to his official Twitter handle to make this known.

“Let me make this clear. Emefiele has no intention of releasing new notes until March.” Said, Fani-kayode.

According to Fani-kayode, the Governor of the apex bank in Nigeria wants people to suffer, and scuttle the forthcoming general elections.

“He wants people to suffer, he wants chaos he wants to scuttle the election.” Fani-kayode said.

What are your reactions to Chief Fani-kayode’s tweet concerning the ongoing scarcity of new naira notes in the circulation?

