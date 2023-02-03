New Notes: Emefiele Set A Forest On Fire In The Name Of Catching Few Rats – Shehu Sani

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Senator Shehu Sani has decried the current hardship being faced in the country over the naira redesign.

The senator in a statement he issued Friday in Kaduna said the redesigning of the National currency and the cash withdrawal policy introduced by Godwin Emefiele, governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), is an economic disaster and a poisonous idea aimed at unleashing hardship on the masses.

He declared, “The CBN has evolved into a political organisation and a haven for bizarre economic theories. Nigeria is a developing nation, thus our economic experiments must include how well off our citizens are.

“The Buhari administration does not need to wait this long or penalise the poor in order to target the few corrupt individuals. In an effort to catch a few rodents, Emefiele lit a forest on fire.

“Under Emefiele, the CBN has transformed into a temple of suffering and a haven for poverty. It now functions as a separate republic. If the CBN policy is to stop vote buying, why did the Buhari administration delay implementing the new currency until 2023?

He remarked, “Nigerians have been subjected to the numerous tragedies of struggling for money, searching for money, hunting for money, and scratching for money.” He described Nigeria as “a large refugee camp where people line for cash ration.”

He noted that Nigerians used to purchase dollars on the illicit market, and that they now do the same with naira.

The House of Representatives has a clear and consistent attitude on the issue, he continued, accusing the Ahmed Lawan-led Senate of failing to checkmate the excesses of the CBN “because the leadership is in bed with it.”

