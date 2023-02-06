New Naira: Political Parties Reveal What They Will Do If CBN Extension Deadline For Naira Swap Again

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Thirteen political parties out of the 18 political parties in Nigeria on Monday threatened to withdraw from participating in the 2023 general elections slated for February 25 and March 11 if the Central Bank of Nigeria extends the deadline of February 10 for naira swap.

The parties have declared that they won’t be participating in the elections if the new deadline of February 10, 2023 is shifted again.

The coalition of chairmen of political parties commended the President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd), on the redesign of the N200, N500 and N1,000 banknotes and insisted that the policy must stand.

The news headline has generated mixed reactions among the Facebook users. Kindly read some of the reactions from Nigerians that commented below the news on Facebook:

There is wisdom in this election boycott by the 13 political parties in the sense that the purpose of CBN putting an ultimatum for the naira swap and then turning around to amend the date would mean the good purpose of the policy has been defeated already. On a second thought, the policies now have a myriad of challenges at the bank end where the populace are now faced with destructive hardship. I advice the CBN should be stringent on commercial bank and enforce compliance. The continued supply of the new naira note should not be bridged and ensure the arrest of errant commercial banks managers.

Do they not have family in all the nook and cronies of this country? The currency swap needs to be suspended for a while or the CBN should make the new notes available abundantly. Why will over 2 Trillion taken out of the system and replace with only 30Bn?

Its good,I sha believe u can’t shift elections time…

What is your opinion on this matter? Kindly drop your comments in the box below.

Source: Punch paper and Facebook

Number_One (

)