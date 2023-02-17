This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

New Naira: Policy Was Sold To President By Officials; They Sought Interim Government – El-Rufai

The Incumbent Governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai, has faulted President Muhammadu Buhari’s next move regarding the shortage of the new Naira notes, as he revealed that some elements who have been seeking an interim National Government by a retired Army General, sold the idea of Naira redesign to the President.

El-Rufai had said, “This policy was conceived and sold to the President by officials who completely lost out in the Gubernatorial and Presidential Primaries of the APC in June 2022. They also sought to achieve any one or more of following objectives: Ensure that the cash crunch is so serious, along with the contrived and enduring fuel shortage existing since September 2022, that the 2023 Elections do not hold at all, leading to an Interim National Government to be led by a retired Army General.”

El-Rufai was reacting to Buhari’s recent statement that only the old N200 note is allowed to be in circulation with the New Naira notes. According to him, the President’s move against the judgement of the court expresses his disobedience. El-Rufai revealed that some elements have been seeking that the 2023 elections do not hold, so that they can have an interim government by a retired Army General.

The Kaduna governor, who did not mention the name of the retired Army General, said the plot has existed immediately the primary election of the All Progressive Congress (APC) ended. He, however told the people of Kaduna State of his readiness not to obey the directives of the President untill the Supreme Court delivers judgement.

