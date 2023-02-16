This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

New Naira Policy is Putting The Governing Party, APC At Disadvantage of Winning 2023 Election — Rep

The Majority Leader of the House of Representatives, Ado Doguwa, on Thursday in Abuja, said the new naira policy is putting the governing party, All Progressives Congress, at a disadvantage in the coming elections.

Doguwa, who chairs the Special Adhoc Committee on the Naira Redesign, Cashless Policy and Naira Swap in the lower chamber of the national assembly, revealed this after he led members of the committee to meet the President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.), at the Aso Rock Villa, Abuja.

The news headline has generated mixed reactions among the Facebook users. Kindly read some of the reactions from Nigerians that commented below the news on Facebook:

At least Mr Buhari is doing the right thing this time, let see how many of you in the APC, will return, all of you will be face out, come next week.

That’s the truth, the APC government is the source of our problems in Nigeria, as the government we voted for, but couldn’t fulfill their manifestos to Nigerians, to revive our refineries, end insecurity, and good economic policy, but none was fulfilled, we are still facing fuel scarcity where we buy at N350 per litre, they still came up with new naira policy which add more hardship on the citizens, but we hope for another set of leaders to get Nigerians out of these sufferings.

Now we know that all this talks is not about the citizens, it’s about wining election. Thanks Mr president Mohammed Buhari, the youth’s of this country are with you sir.

What is your opinion on this matter? Kindly drop your comments in the box below.

Source: Punch Newspaper and Facebook

Content created and supplied by: Number_One (via 50minds

News )

#Naira #Policy #Putting #Governing #Party #APC #Disadvantage #Winning #Election #RepNew Naira Policy is Putting The Governing Party, APC At Disadvantage of Winning 2023 Election — Rep Publish on 2023-02-17 00:16:24