New Naira policy good for security, anti-corruption — Buhari

The President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.), on Thursday in Abuja, said the new Naira policy of the Central Bank of Nigeria has short and long-term advantages for the country in dealing with insecurity and corruption.

He asked the CBN to take note of the issues brought up by the Special Ad-hoc Committee on the Cashless Policy and Naira Swap in the lower house of the national legislature, though.

In a statement signed by Garba Shehu, his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Buhari is quoted as having remarked this after hearing a briefing from the members of the House of Representatives Committee.

According to President Buhari, security and corruption are at risk because of the new cash policy.

Buhari made his remarks after CBN Governor Godwin Emefiele promised that the removal of the N200 notes from circulation on Thursday will be postponed.

In response to the widespread outrage on the difficulties associated with the currency exchange, he assured the MPs that his address from earlier in the day was sufficient and thorough enough.

As evidenced by the decline in kidnappings and related corrupt activities, Buhari characterized the policy’s goal as “quite beneficial, security-wise.”

He accused banks once more of posing a barrier to efficient implementation.

For his part, Emefiele predicted that by the end of February, the CBN will have enough money in circulation to support the economy, between N700 and N800 billion.

But, it won’t be possible to pump back more than N3tn because doing so would jeopardize the economy’s stability.

The CBN Chairman claimed that in order to provide new currencies to unbanked rural communities, he had sent out top officers who were supported by “Super agents.”

In an effort to address the current issues, he also disclosed that he had earlier in the day met with 15 of the top banks. He said that discussions would continue on Thursday evening because “we are at the end of the problem.”

“I met with roughly 15 banks this morning, and we gave them an order to make all of the older N200 available starting today. And I can guarantee that this will lessen the suffering for Nigerians.

The long-term benefit to Nigeria is immense, and although we keep saying this, there are some short-term pains, I can assure Nigerians of that. We should just give it a chance to succeed, he said.

Emefiele assured voters that the Bank would not interfere with the elections and that they would go off without a hitch in the Bank’s eyes.

Alhassan Doguwa, the House Majority Leader and Chairman of the Ad-Hoc Committee and the leader of the parliamentary delegation, stated that the meeting with the President was required to notify him of the “issues of implementation and unintended repercussions” of the new currency policy.

He stated that in terms of the objectives of the policies, the Government and the Legislature were in agreement.

To lessen the “hardship and inconveniences” the program has brought about, more must be done.

Content created and supplied by: Afeezoladiti

News )

