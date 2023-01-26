New Naira Notes: We May Push For Your Arrest, Gbajabiamila Warns Emefiele

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The House of Representatives has threatened to use the full wrath of the law to issue arrest warrants against the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emeifile and others who have failed to honour their invitations.

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila expressed his anger over the refusal of the CBN Governor to attend the meeting with the Ad-hoc committee led by the House Leader, Alhassan Ado Doguwa on Wednesday which was later rescheduled for Thursday.

However, the CBN Governor clarified why he won’t be present for the meeting in a letter that was read on the House floor on Thursday by the Speaker.

The House called the CBN and the managing directors of Nigerian banks to testify before the House Committee in response to a resolution on a subject of urgent public interest, according to a statement from the Speaker made afterwards.

“They were invited to offer reasons for the continuous failure to sufficiently disburse the redesigned naira notes before the deadline of January 31, 2023, when the old notes will no longer be accepted as legal cash,” he said.

“The House further established an ad hoc committee for this purpose under the direction of Rep. Alhassan Ado Doguwa, the majority leader. The House of Representatives’ summons received no apparent response from a CBN representative. This must change.

“Information indicating that the rollout of the new naira notes has been a resounding failure served as the foundation for the House Resolution. The capacity of Nigerians to conduct business around the nation is severely hampered by this shortcoming.

“The CBN’s reluctance to heed the House of Representatives’ invitation is evidence of a flagrant disrespect for the welfare of the Nigerians who are its consumers, according to this statement. Additionally, it is an affront to the power and rights of the people’s parliament.

Therefore, I will not hesitate to issue a warrant to the Inspector General of the Nigeria Police Force to compel the attendance of the CBN or Managing Directors who fail, refuse, or neglect to respond to the House of Representatives’ summons, in accordance with the authority granted by Section 89 (1)(d) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and Order 19 (2)(1) of the Standing Orders of the House of Representatives.

You may remember that the Ad-hoc committee decided on Wednesday to move the meeting with the CBN and bank CEOs to Thursday in response to a letter from the CBN informing the committee that the invitation letter had been received late.

