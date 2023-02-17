New naira notes: Tinubu is the target of the “ill-timed” Naira redesign – Dumebi Kachikwu

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The current redesign of the Naira, according to African Democratic Congress, ADC, presidential candidate Dumebi Kachikwu, was untimely and allegedly part of a scheme to harm Bola Ahmed Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress.

Speaking to reporters in Abuja, Kachikwu cautioned the federal government against allegedly trying to stop Tinubu by pushing Nigeria to a “state of anarchy.” I had long warned that the naira’s recoloring was badly timed, executed, and solely intended to harm Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, the APC’s presidential candidate. Nasir El Rufai Kaduna, the governor of Kaduna State, has since confirmed this.

“I again issue a warning against letting Nigeria descend into anarchy in the desperate attempt to remove Asiwaju Tinubu. It is tragic to see how many Nigerians have perished, banks have burned, homes have been wrecked, and millions are suffering because they are unable to access the naira.

“Millions of Nigerians work in the unorganized sector and receive daily cash payments ranging from N500 to N10,000. The majority of them reside in underbanked or unbanked areas of Nigeria, and they are currently the main victims of this misguided policy. As leaders, do we lack conscience? How can we sleep at night knowing that Nigerians are standing in lines outside banks all night long to obtain N5000?

Poor Nigerians are the ones who suffer the consequences of this recoloring’s failures. Now that mayhem is spreading throughout our cities, we persuade ourselves that it is a small price to pay as long as it helps the candidate of our choosing. This is wrong. Politicians should not be fighting for our country’s very soul at the expense of Nigerians’ lives.

“I implore President Buhari to heed the Supreme Court’s ruling and put a stop to Nigerians’ suffering. For a President who continues to claim that he is fighting corruption, he must realize that hindering, interfering with, or blocking a targeted candidate’s chances in an election also counts as corruption. Elections in Nigeria should be fair and free. Candidates should not be harassed or obstructed during their campaigns by state actors.

Peter Obi, the presidential candidate for the Labour Party, was riding on the wings of religion and ethnicity, Kachikwu continued, adding that Nigeria shouldn’t do the same. He stated, “In the recent weeks, many have questioned why I won’t join forces with the other new generation parties to back a new generation candidate who has gained some traction to unseat the older parties, which they feel have ruined Nigeria. Some of them think that Peter Obi, the Labour nominee, embodies the possibility of a new Nigeria.

“I decided to reply today. I had hoped that the APC and PDP would introduce Nigerians to the next wave of leaders, as did many other Nigerians. I personally anticipated a debate between Professor Yemi Osinbajo and Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, two of the two parties’ most bright thinkers.

“A fight between the two of them would have offered Nigerians the best concepts, a campaign based on issues, and a plethora of solutions to our many difficulties. But sadly, Nigeria happened, Dr. Okowa was unable to run, and the APC decided to support Asiwaju rather than Osinbajo.

“When it became evident to me that Okowa wouldn’t run and Osinbajo wouldn’t win the APC nomination, I decided to enter this contest. The Labour candidate has campaigned on the divisive platform of clan, dialect, and religion rather than offering solutions to the various problems that afflict our country.

“I am running for office because I firmly believe that tribe, tongue, and religion should no longer play a role in our politics or in administration. I also feel I can recognize, comprehend, and propose solutions to the myriad difficulties we face. For too long, tribe and religion have ravaged Nigeria.

“This is what Emilokan really means. Emilokan is also known as It’s the Turn of the Ibos. The Yorubas are now at the center of Emilokan. The Hausas are now in the center of Emilokan. On the Emilokan platform, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu and Peter Obi are running. LEmilokan will worsen Nigeria’s situation.

