New Naira Notes: Seven Notable Quotes From El-Rufai

The Kaduna State Governor, Nasir el-Rufai, has been firing on all cylinders, saying that nameless individuals in Aso Villa worked against the victory of the All Progressives Congress in the last presidential election. Thursday, the governor reportedly alleged that the aforementioned individuals were inciting voters against the APC.

Below are his seven salvos:

1. saboteurs will be identified and vanquished

“Unmasking them is not as rewarding as vanquishing them. They will eventually be exposed. However, we beat them when they sought to place their own members on the party’s national working committee.

“We have defeated them when they wanted their own chosen candidate to be the presidential nominee without due regard, fair procedure, or respect for those of us governors who have labored to put this party together, campaigned for it, and delivered the election twice. We didn’t matter.”

Saboteurs are political novices or lightweights.

“In the meantime, none of them have run for council, and if they did, they wouldn’t win. I have been elected twice in Kaduna State with over one million votes. I can assert that I speak for the masses.

“None of these individuals can. We will eventually reach the point of unmasking; we are not there yet. Now is the time to call the attention of Nigerians to the fact that these elements are attempting to sway votes against our party in order to cause us to lose the elections.

3. saboteurs and cabal misled President Buhari

“Once Nigerians realize where some of these strange decisions are coming from, and when the election is over and settled by the grace of God in around three weeks, we will not be sleeping.

“We will work diligently until the election results are released on February 27 and, by the grace of God, Asiwaju Tinubu and other APC candidates are elected; then we will expose them.

4. Dummies to President

“This has been an ongoing issue, and we just feel that some of these things that are being conceived and cloaked in good intentions, and dummies being sold to the President so that the electorate will be incited, will inflict needless pain on the people of Nigeria in addition to all the other challenges they are facing so that they will revolt and declare, ‘Look, we will vote for the other party.’ It is evident.”

5. Reason for old records

He remarked, “I have a map of Nigeria with blind spots where there is no network; point-of-sale terminals will not function there. There are not bank branches in every location. Not everywhere has PoS functionality. So, let’s examine this and determine the realistic time required to do this task.

Even the Central Bank Act, which gives the President the authority to issue directives to the Central Bank about currency redesign, stipulates that enough notice must be given before a currency ceases to be legal tender.

6. CBN deadline unreasonable

“The question is whether a few weeks is a realistic amount of time in a country with one million square kilometers and more than 200 million inhabitants. What is the number of bank branches in Nigeria? How many automated teller machines are available?

“Only two of Borno State’s twenty-seven local governments have a bank branch. Only two of the seventeen municipal governments in Yobe have a bank branch.

Even a supposedly cosmopolitan northern state like Kaduna has two local governments with no bank branches and ten with only one. Therefore, every member of that local government must visit that single bank branch? And this PoS you see on every street in Lagos; do you have PoS on every street in Kubau, Ikara, and Makarfi, the local government headquarters in my state?

7. Atiku exploiting the plight of Nigerians

“However, this week, because of a minor 10-day extension, he (Atiku) is turning around and saying don’t prolong; this indicates that there is something. Clearly, he is profiting from the suffering that Nigerians endure every day.

“According to reports, residents in Kaduna are unable to buy or sell food due to a lack of cash notes. However, the PDP presidential contender is opposed to the extension since he stands to benefit from it. According to him, the encouragement of people against the APC is to his benefit, and this incitement is strongest in northern Nigeria, where Atiku stands to gain,” he argued.

