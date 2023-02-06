New naira notes: Oshiomhole considers the CBN’s naira redesign policy to be pointless

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Adams Oshiomhole, a former national chairman of the governing All Progressives Congress, has criticized the Central Bank of Nigeria for its naira redesign strategy, calling it “senseless.” This was said by the former governor of Edo State on Sunday night while taking questions for Channels TV’s “The 2023 Verdict,” which our correspondent was watching.

Oshiomhole criticized the CBN’s strategy for carrying out the redesign of the naira currency, claiming that changing currencies is not a recent phenomena. At least the Minister of Finance cried out and warned that there might be economic consequences arising from this decision, he said. “There was no consultation, not even within the government.” He continued, “But we’re taught in fundamental leadership that whomever with power should pray for wisdom. It is not enough to say that you behaved within the law or that you have the legal authority to do certain things. And if you are wise, you would realize that with a population of 200 million, changing policies like switching from generator to NEPA or the other way around is not possible.

And to make matters worse, you want to forcibly change my old garments by setting them on fire. I’m ready to comply… You advised me to take off my old clothes because I would need new ones. You leave me naked when I take off my old clothing because the new ones are nowhere to be found. And then you tell me that I may only withdraw N20,000 from my own funds in a nation where, in part due to the CBN’s monetary policies, which have resulted in a significant devaluation, a bag of rice costs N30,000 in naira. Therefore, if you spend N35,000 or N30,000 for a bag of rice, CBN policy states that you are only allowed to withdraw N20,000, and that is how the ATM functions. Therefore, you will need to wait in line all day to collect enough cash to cover the cost of half a bag. Additionally, if you want a whole bag, you must wait in line another day and gather N40,000 to purchase a bag of rice. This is not logical.

The University of Benin students and some soldiers got into a fight over cash withdrawal at an ATM on campus over the weekend when the soldiers tried to bypass the line. The ex-governor of Edo State also bemoaned the lack of banks in some local government areas in that state, such as Okpela where, in his opinion, there are two enormous cement factories. He claimed that the redesign policy of the CBN was pointless. “I am astounded that the CBN could implement such a foolish policy. And when I say senseless, let me be clear. This (CBN) governor has not broken any new ground; after all, we have changed currencies in the past, and you may examine the archives, if you dare.

“When the President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari, ret., altered the naira’s color during his first term as military head of state, he did not prohibit the banks from issuing new notes to customers. He did not place limits on how much you could withdraw, as long as it was your legitimate funds. The CBN is not one of the organizations tasked with the responsibility of ensuring free, fair, and credible elections; instead, it is based on the premise that every Nigerian is corrupt and that this policy is intended to combat corruption. That is not included in the Act creating the CBN.

Elzehara (

)