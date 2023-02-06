New Naira Notes: Major Reasons Kogi, Zamfara, Kaduna Govts Dragged FG, CBN To Court

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

On February 6, 2023, the governments of Kaduna, Zamfara, and Kogi states filed a lawsuit against President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration and the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), naming Abubakar Malami (SAN), the attorney general of the federation and minister of justice, as the only defendant.

The three northern states stated their need to sue the federal government in a move ex-parte submitted on their behalf by their attorney, Abdul Hakeem Uthman Mustapha (SAN).

Recall that the CBN had set January 31 as the cutoff date for the old notes of the three denominations after revealing the revised N1000, N500, and N200 notes.

The deadline was then extended till February 10, 2023 by the apex bank.

The CBN Governor, Godwin Emefiele, stated at a press conference held in Lagos over the weekend that the apex bank will not extend the deadline for replacing old naira notes with the newly redesigned ones, despite chaotic events occurring across states as a result of the struggle to obtain the new notes.

In response to the situation, the governments of Kaduna, Kogi, and Zamfara, respectively led by Governors Nasir El-Rufai, Yahaya Bello, and Bello Matawalle, brought the Federal government before the Supreme Court and requested a restraining order to prevent the policy’s full implementation.

