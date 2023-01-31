New Naira Notes: ‘Emefiele Is An Enemy Of Democracy’ – Fani-Kayode

All Progressive Congress (APC) leader Femi Fani Kayode called Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Governor Godwin Emefiele an enemy of democracy. The former aviation minister claimed that Emefiele wanted to derail the country’s democracy by arming the top banks and causing riots. Fani-Kayode said CBN’s policy of phasing out old banknotes must be completely halted until a general election is held and then legally implemented.

In a post under his authenticated Twitter name on Tuesday, the former minister claimed that Emefiele wanted to cause a crisis, spark public unrest, and pave the way for an interim government. He also argued that the CBN governor has no plans to issue enough new naira notes, trying to make people starve for cash and drive anger out of frustration. “Emefiele has armed the CBN and is an enemy of democracy.” The policy of canceling old banknotes must be fully implemented and legally enforced by the end of the election period. want to provoke an uprising, derail democracy, and pave the way for ING. “He does not plan to issue new naira notes in sufficient numbers anytime soon. He wants to starve people and make them angry out of frustration. This is not about politics; it’s about protest and inciting revolution. This is subversion and destabilization. We need to stop him and lock him up!

