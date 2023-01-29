New Naira Notes Deadline Extension: Individual Working For Atiku In Buhari Government- Fani-Kayode

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Former Minister of Ation and Director of New Media for the Bola Tinubu Presidential Campaign, Femi Fani-Kayode, praised President Muhammadu Buhari for directing the Central Bank of Nigeria to extend the deadline for exchanging old Naira notes by ten days.

Godwin Emefiele, the governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, indicated in a statement released on Sunday that the president has authorized the extension. According to the head of Nigeria’s central bank, the new deadline for the old notes to cease to be legal tender is February 10, 2023. However, Nigerians have a grace period of seven days after the new deadline to turn in the notes.

In a series of tweets published on Sunday, Fani-Kayode responded to the new extension by accusing unnamed members of the Buhari administration of working for the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar. He wrote: “The President has extended by two weeks the deadline for the return of old naira notes.”

“This would allete the strain and suffering of the people while strengthening the democratic process and the legitimacy of the upcoming election. “This demonstrates that Asiwaju’s remarks in Abeokuta were reasonable and that our combined warnings were heeded. “Thank goodness we have a President who listens and is receptive and who had the bravery to urge the CBN Governor and those around him to do the right thing.

“A group of PDP sympathisers embedded in specific institutions of the system battling for the interests of Atiku and his carpet baggers, unscrupulous business associates, and goons cannot divide or defeat the APC. “As I previously stated, the cat is out of the bag; we know who you are and will soon name you and your accomplices in public. “Nigeria will never again fall into the hands of the PDP, and Asiwaju will be our next president regardless of your wishes.”

