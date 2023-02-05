New Naira Notes Chaos Spread As Police Advises Nigerians To Refrain From Violence

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

An aide to the President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (ret.), has revealed that his boss was misled by the Central Bank of Nigeria. This comes as the shortage of both old and new naira notes continues to cripple economic activities nationwide and inflict immense suffering on Nigerians.

In an interview monitored on TVC , the Senior Special Assistant to the President for Public Affairs, Ajuri Ngelale, branded as untrue the CBN’s claim that it had given all bank branches with appropriate quantities of the new notes.

Prior to the extension of the deadline for the exchange of old naira notes from January 31 to February 10, the President defended the CBN governor, Mr. Godwin Emefiele, for embracing unconventional economic models that place the people at the center of the central bank’s policies.

“Because the governor pursues a methodology that detes from economic orthodoxy, he is labeled political, yet economic orthodoxy has been repeatedly disproven,” stated Buhari.

Due to the redesign of the naira and the CBN’s renewed cashless policy, the absence of both the old and new naira notes at all channels, including banking halls, Automated Teller Machine points, and Point of Sale terminal operators, has caused severe hardship for the majority of Nigerians, with many finding it difficult to access cash to purchase basic items or to travel from one place to another.

Nigerians currently pay high fees to acquire naira notes from point-of-sale (PoS) operators, a situation that many have deemed unparalleled in the country’s history. In some areas of Lagos on Saturday afternoon, N5,000 old notes were subject to a commission of N1,000, while N6,000 new notes were subject to a commission of N2,000.

Ngelale stated in the interview, “They (Nigerians) feel that the Federal Government of Nigeria is either mistakenly or purposely impoverishing them overnight. This is their perception, whether or not it is accurate. “We are trying to guarantee that Mr. President is provided with effective and accurate information, and that the CBN’s claim that it has supplied all bank branches in the country with sufficient quantities of the new naira notes is demonstrably incorrect at this time.

Following the outbreaks of violence and protests in Ondo, Oyo, Delta, Enugu, and other regions of Nigeria, the Nigeria Police Force has advised Nigerians to refrain from violence. The Force Public Relations Officer, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, stated, “We encourage to our people to be patient and avoid violence while the government and all relevant agencies and stakeholders try to find a solution to this issue.”

“We also ask bank clients afflicted by the naira shortage to have patience, and those who are targeting bank facilities should stop doing so.” It is unlawful. Nigerians should have patience and refrain from violence. They could have protested with decency and maturity, without resorting to violence or assaulting the police station.”

