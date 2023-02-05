New Naira Notes: CBN Gave False Information To Buhari – Presidential Aide

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Ajuri Ngelale, Senior Special Assistant to the President for Public Affairs, has accused Godwin Emefiele, governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), of providing incorrect information regarding the availability of fresh Naira notes to President Muhammadu Buhari.

In October of last year, Emefiele revealed the plan to redesign the N200, N500, and N1,000 notes and invited Nigerians to deposit their existing notes by January 31, 2023, after which they would no longer be legal money. Even though the deadline has been extended to February 10, many Nigerians have had trouble acquiring the new naira notes.

In an interview with TVC, Ngelale stated, “We are working to ensure that Mr. President is provided with accurate and effective information regarding the Central Bank of Nigeria’s false claims that it has adequately supplied all banking branches in the country with sufficient quantities of the new Naira notes. At this time, it is clear.

“Of course, Mr. President, being the pro-people, champion of the masses that he has always been, did the correct thing when he learned that he had received misleading intelligence from the Central Bank regarding the extension of the deadline from January 31 to February 10.”

“Now, obviously, with the adjustment in the deadline, it was also announced that other agencies such as the EFCC and the ICPC are now actively involved in the oversight of the distribution of the new Naira notes to banking branches across the country as well as rural cash swaps with the more than 30,000 Super agents that are being dispatched.

Therefore, an additional degree of oversight and monitoring has been introduced to the procedure. In spite of this, it is undeniable that President Muhammadu Buhari is pragmatic and would defend the masses of this nation.

If he receives information that during this 10-day extension period, the wrong things have been done or the right things have not been done, and that these new Naira notes have not been made available to the masses of our people in urban centres and rural communities across the country, he has the option of extending the deadline, which will be at his discretion.

“However, he will base his decision on what he sees happening around the country in the next days. “Of course, we are encouraged by the news we received today from the central bank that the new Naira banknotes will be made accessible over the counter to banking customers across the country.”

