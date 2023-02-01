This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

New Naira notes: Be wary of motives of elites crying – Atiku backs CBN’s cashless policy

The Peoples Democratic Party’s (PDP) presidential candidate Atiku Abubakar has said that those who wanted to postpone the expiration of the new Naira notes for longer had other reasons.

According to a statement he issued in Abuja on Wednesday, the former vice president welcomed the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) initiative to establish a cashless economy.

Remember that the apex bank on Sunday extended by ten days the window for depositing old Naira 200, 500, and 1000 notes in banks to accommodate all clients, particularly those who reside in rural areas.

However, a few political figures have argued that the gathering should be put off for a while.

But according to Atiku’s assertion in the statement, those requesting a lengthier extension might be doing it for sinister motives.

Despite urging the CBN to produce the new notes before the new deadline expires, Atiku lauded the CBN for its cashless program.

“The CBN should be careful of the elite whose aim is diabolical and far from philanthropic,” he cautioned. They are pushing for another extension of the deadline for the old naira notes. I firmly believe that we should transition to a cashless society and lessen the amount of money in circulation.

Because of the various advantages, every patriotic Nigerian should assist the CBN in implementing a cashless policy and reducing the amount of currency in circulation. We can limit the amount of illegal money entering our economy by doing this.

“It will support efforts to combat financing for terrorism and halt the inflow of drug money into our economy. It will aid in the fight against corruption.

