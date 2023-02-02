New Naira Notes: Atiku Reveals Why Election Riggers Are Pushing CBN For Further Extension

Atiku Abubakar, the PDP presidential candidate has urged the Central Bank of Nigeria to keep the old Naira regime deadline in place after February 10. This information was revealed in a statement the Atiku campaign council sent on Wednesday. According to Atiku, vote riggers want to force the CBN to put the deadline back till after the general elections on February 25 and March 11 to fulfill their goals.

According to the Daily Post report, the former vice president requested that the apex bank promptly review the steps it has taken to guarantee the circulation of the new Naira notes and lessen the current hardship being experienced by Nigerians, particularly those who live in rural areas. According to him, there should be no additional postponement on the new Naira regime once the deadline of February 10 has passed”, the statement said in part.

He further stated that the vote riggers want the CBN to delay their plans until after the election when they will have succeeded with their evil plans.

Content created and supplied by: lionsnewsnigeria (via 50minds

News )

#Naira #Notes #Atiku #Reveals #Election #Riggers #Pushing #CBN #ExtensionNew Naira Notes: Atiku Reveals Why Election Riggers Are Pushing CBN For Further Extension Publish on 2023-02-02 10:11:30