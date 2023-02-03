New Naira: Mr President is Not Happy That Nigerians Are Suffering, This is a Temporary Situation— FG

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The Federal Government on Thursday said the harsh realities faced by citizens due to the introduction of the new naira notes by the Central Bank is a necessary price for the long-term health of the economy.

According to Ahmed, the current hardships, though temporal, are required to stifle corruption and gradually transition into a cashless economy.

She said, “Mr President is not happy that citizens are suffering. We are worried. We are not happy that citizens have to queue and struggle at ATMs to be able to get their cash. But this is a temporary situation.

Mr president is not happy that citizens are suffering, but he’s the one who made the policy of the Naira redesigned without proper implementation. Despite the 10 days extension, the money is not in full circulation, hardship is in the country with the poor economy they add to it with their policy.

If that is the price to pay, to stop vote buying and kidnapping to make Nigeria a great nation again, the youth’s are ready to pay. We are tired of this old criminals elements. Thank you Mr president Mohammed Buhari. History will remember you as the president who fought corruption in truth and honestly.

She has changed mouth now, few weeks ago, she criticized the policy.

