New Naira: It’s Not Your Business If Polls Are Conducted In A Corrupt Manner – Oshiomhole Blasts Emefiele

Adams Oshiomhole, a former chairman of the All Progressives Congress, has stated that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has no business preventing electoral malpractice in Nigeria.

Oshiomhole stated that there was no provision in the CBN act that gave the central bank the authority to guarantee free and fair elections. He raged that the CBN’s intention to redesign the naira to combat corruption and vote-buying in the 2023 elections was “senseless.”

The former governor of Edo State, who highlighted that currency changeover was not a new phenomenon, criticized the CBN’s attitude to the transition. Sunday evening, while answering questions on Channels Television, Oshiomhole stated that the apex bank did not conduct any consultations before making a decision.

He stated, “There was no consultation, not even within the administration; at least the Minister of Finance screamed out and warned that this decision could have economic repercussions.” He stated that the CBN did not act prudently, adding that it was erroneous for the central bank to presume that every Nigerian was corrupt and that the CBN was not one of the organizations tasked with ensuring free, fair, and credible elections.

“To presume all Nigerians are corrupt. The CBN is not one of the organisations tasked with ensuring free, fair, and credible elections, and this policy is intended to combat corruption. This is not stated in the legislation establishing the CBN,” Oshiomhole added

