New Naira hoarding, fuel scarcity cannot stop my victory – Says, Tinubu

According to news published by Vanguard paper this evening, Bola Tinubu, presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), on Wednesday alleged that the current fuel scarcity and naira redesign were parts of the plan by some power that be to sabotage the 2023 general election. According to him, this will not stop my victory against the Opposition in the Presidential election.

Tinubu said this during the presidential campaign rally of the ruling All Progressives Congress, held at the MKO Abiola International Stadium, Kuto, Abeokuta in Ogun state. Tinubu, Presidential Candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress declared that the fuel scarcity and the scarcity of the newly redesigned naira notes were artificially created to discourage Nigerians from voting for the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the upcoming Presidential election.

Therefore, APC presidential candidate urged Nigerians to remain resolute and resist any attempt by anyone to stop the election from holding.

Also, Bola Tinubu promised that his administration would introduce a student loan programme that would ensure that no Nigerian student is unable to complete his or her education because of school fees in Nigerians Universities if elected in 2023.

Therefore, he promised that his administration would do all it can to ensure that the price of Premium Motor Spirit also known as petrol is bearable for all Nigerians, alleged that the fuel scarcity was artificially created to sabotage his presidential ambition by the top Government officials. Also, confirmed that he will win the election despite the full scarcity and scarcity of new naira notes.

