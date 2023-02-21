New Naira: Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje Condemns PDP And NNPP For Supporting CBN

Kano State Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje criticized the Peoples Democratic Party and the New Nigeria Peoples Party for supporting the Central Bank of Nigeria’s currency redesign policy.

According to a statement from his chief press secretary, Abba Anwar, the governor commented at the start of a distribution of palliatives to lessen the miseries brought on by the lack of naira notes, which was conducted at the Open Theatre, Government House.

Opposition parties had filed a lawsuit on behalf of the CBN to promote and defend its anti-people and antiquated posture. That wasn’t done in the best way or at the best time. And he has been spearheaded by the PDP-controlled governors of Bayelsa and Edo.

The NNPP and PDP want people to live in abject poverty. We won’t cease holding the CBN responsible for this economic error. Until the correct channel and good timing are put forward, anything that will disrupt their well-being must be rejected.

