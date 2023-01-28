This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

New naira: Ganduje writes buhari to postpone visit

Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano has advised President Muhammadu buhari to postpone his planned visit to the state where he intends to commission some key projects.

Giving reasons for his advice to President buhari, Governor Ganduje noted that it is due to security concerns and complaints from locals about the difficulty in obtaining new naira notes.

The governor fears that due to the hardship brought upon the people of the state as a result of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN)’s policy, the presence of the president during his visit may trigger protest and chaos eventually, The Cable reports.

In a statement released by Abba Anwar, Ganduje’s media aide, it was made clear that the decision made on Friday, January 27, was reached by members of her state’s legislature and other stakeholders.

Ganduje said lawmakers from the state, political leaders, and the business community backed the decision to postpone the planned visit while urging for the extension of the deadline to return old naira notes.

The Punch had reports that in Kano, business activities are grounded because of the new Naira notes controversy.

The poor masses spend days in the banks seeking to access the new Naira notes, but to no avail.

Some bankers and POS operators make brisk business selling the new Naira notes to the highest bidders….. the rich and the affluent in the society.

Feeling the pulse of anger from the masses and security concerns should President buhari visit Kano at this time, Ganduje requested for the postponement of the presidential visit through a letter Kano State Government conveyed to the Presidency.

