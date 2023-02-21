This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

New naira: Ganduje condemns PDP, NNPP’s support for CBN

Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State has condemned the support of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party and the New Nigeria Peoples Party for the Central Bank of Nigeria’s naira redesign policy.

According to a statement from his chief press secretary, Abba Anwar, the governor made the comment on Monday at the opening of a distribution of palliatives to ameliorate the hardships brought on by the lack of naira notes, which was held at the Open Theatre, Government House.

“To our astonishment, opposition parties supported and protected the CBN in its misguided and anti-people strategy by taking the case to court. That wasn’t done in the best possible way or at the right moment. PDP state governors are leading the way in this error, including those of Bayelsa and Edo.

Also, the NNPP came forth and stated that they agreed with the governor of Kano State when he rejected the CBN’s naira swap.

The question Ganduje posed was, “I wonder what is wrong in telling the truth that all Nigerians are gravely suffering because of this anti-human and foolish phenomenon.

“What the PDP and the NNPP want is for people to continue to wallow in poverty,” he continued. We won’t stop pointing the finger at the CBN for this economic error. We cherish our folks. Everything that could harm their wellbeing must therefore be avoided until a suitable channel and time are presented.

Ganduje then said that Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, the APC presidential candidate, had assured Nigerians that, if elected, he would put an end to the current problems brought on by the CBN.

Regarding the distribution of palliatives, the governor explained that the state government was doing so to lessen the consequences of the sufferings that had been intentionally brought about to upset Nigerians’ well-being.

“Neither did we ask for this circumstance, nor did we invite it. We don’t at all welcome it as a result. During the COVID-19 days, we administered comparable palliatives.

The COVID-23 outbreak brought on by the CBN is currently affecting our citizens. We had originally believed it to be a straightforward illness, but regrettably, it turned out to be a very dangerous infection spreading quickly.

“The virus originating from the CBN has infected all of our commercial banks, our POS, our ATMs […] and all other things related with this,” he continued. Since we are the state with the largest population in the nation, we are most impacted by this tragic trend.

All 44 of the state’s local government areas, according to the governor, would be eligible to receive the palliatives.

“Today’s event just serves to begin the dissemination. In order to lessen the effects of the COVID-23 virus spread by the CBN, we will continue to give our people free bus rides starting today.

