New Naira: For The Past 7yrs, You Didn’t Think Of This; Why Are You Now In So Much Haste?-Prof Aduba

A human rights lawyer and professor of International Law at the University of Jos, Nnamdi Aduba, has questioned the rational behind the hasty implementation of the new naira policy of the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, as well as its overall efficacy in stopping voter manipulation during this forthcoming 2023 elections (Punch).

The law professor who spoke recently, while reacting to the problems created by the policy implementation, declared: “So, why the haste? For the past seven (7) years, you did not think of this; why are you now in so much haste with this; issuing a deadline that is impossible?”

Professor Aduba, who visibly lamented the difficulties Nigerians were going through due to the cash scarcity caused by the hasty implementation of the policy, went further to also question the efficacy of the policy, especially as it regards the notion that it would curb vote buying during the 2023 general elections.

In his views, if the situation persists, it will only encourage voter inducement rather than curbing it.

