New Naira: Flouting Supreme Court Order, A Call For Anarchy – Wike

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Governor Wike has opined that flouting Supreme Court order by the Buhari administration is a call for anarchy.

NewsOnline reports that Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike has condemned the position of President Muhammadu Buhari on the naira redesign policy.

This online newspaper understands that Governor Wike observed that the president has set a dangerous precedent by flouting the Supreme Court order of interim injunction halting the ban of old naira notes.

Wike, who spoke yesterday at the campaign flag-off rally in Ngo town, headquarters of Andoni local government area, insisted that such disrespect of the order of the highest court in the country is a clear call for anarchy.

The governor declared that he is not not in support of the suffering of the masses and definitely not in support of what he described as the so-called naira redesign policy.

He said: “I believe in a country that respects the rule of law. The president ought to respect the Supreme Court and when you do not respect the Supreme Court then it is anarchy you are talking about.

“So, we from Rivers State we condemn the position of Mr. President for not respecting the decision of the Supreme Court.”Wike stated that Nigeria is in a constitutional democracy where the rule of law reign supreme.

The governor said if for any reason a policy of government is challenged in court, the right thing to do is to exhaust the legal options or better still discontinue such policy implementation.

He said: “We want a democracy and there cannot be democracy without the rule of law. Therefore, any candidate who is in support of the policy when the people are suffering, we will not support that candidate. “Any policy you have to implement, you have to weigh it because you are put there for the people. If your policy is going to suffer the people, then think twice.”

Wike told Andoni people that they were previously under the yoke of bad leadership that deprived them the benefits of a completed Andoni axis of the Ogoni-Opobo-Andoni Unity Road.But now, the governor assured, that they have a good leadership that will not confine themselves to Port Harcourt, but attract more development to the area particularly, the completion of the Andoni axis of the Ogoni-Opobo-Andoni Unity Road.

He said already history has been made today as he drove into Ngo Town for the campaign, because he had insisted that the Andoni axis of the Ogoni-Opobo-Andoni Unity Road should be completed.

Rivers State PDP governorship candidate, Sir. Siminialayi Fubara, urged Andoni people to vote for him and the consolidation team to continue the New Rivers Vision.

Fubara assured that the consolidation team, when it has won the election, will work in synergy with the council chairman, political and traditional leadership in the area to sustain security, execute more projects in Andoni.

In his speech, Rivers State Chairman of PDP, Ambassador Desmond Akawor presented party’s flags to the candidates and urged Andoni people to deliver winning votes for the PDP.

On his part, the speaker of Rivers State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Ikuinyi-Owaji Ibani, dismissed as myth the insinuation in some quarters that Andoni people will vote for another party.

He said Andoni people are resolved to vote all Rivers State PDP candidates ,and he thanked governor Wike for keeping his word of ensuring that vehicles can drive into Ngo town.

Speaking on behalf of the candidates, Senator Barinada Mpigi said PDP is the party to beat, people oriented and with the coming election.

He said Andoni people will use their votes to appreciate the development projects delivered by governor Wike in the area.

Earlier, governor Wike, Fubara, PDP national Vice Chairman, South-South, Chief Dan Orbih and other leaders of the party visited the palace of His Majesty, King J. W. Okuruket Nnabiget – XIV JP, Okaan Ama Ngo in Ngo.

Related