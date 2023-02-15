New Naira: FG Nor CBN Has Taken Action On The Legality Of Currency As A Legal Tender – Garba Shehu

According to report from The Punch, the presidency has made it clear that the Federal Government nor the Central Bank of Nigeria had taken a stand on the continued use of the old naira notes as legal tender seeing that the case is still pending before the supreme court which will be heard in Wednesday (Today).

This was revealed by Garba Shehu, the Senior Special Assistant to the president on media and publicity, as he noted that neither the FG nor the CBN has taken preemptive action on the legality of the old notes.

According to him, “We wish to state that its not true that the Federal Government or the Central Bank of Nigeria has taken preemptive action on the legality of currency as a legal tender in view of the pendency of the case before the supreme Court”.

Furthermore, Garba Shehu stated that the stand of the FG and CBN will be revealed upon the determination of the suit coming up on Wednesday.

