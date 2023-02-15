New naira: FG, CBN will act after Supreme Court ruling – Presidency

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The Presidency has stated that because the Supreme Court will hear the case today, neither the Federal Government nor the Central Bank of Nigeria have taken a position on the ongoing use of the old N200, N500, and N1,000 notes as lawful cash (Wednesday).

Garba Shehu, the Senior Special Assistant to the President for Media and Publicity, stated that following the outcome of the suit on Wednesday, the FG will announce its position on the new naira policy.

“Following a series of inquiries, we desire to say that it is not true that the FG or the CBN has taken a pre-emptive move on the legitimacy of money as a legal tender in view of the pendency of the matter before the Supreme Court,” he stated in a response to our reporter on Tuesday.

This occurs approximately a week after the Supreme Court decided to postpone the CBN’s February 10 deadline to stop using old naira notes.

The bank has instructed people to trade in their old N200, N500, and N1,000 banknotes for newly created versions of the identical notes.

However, the CBN was prevented from enforcing its ban on the old notes until the issue was heard and decided on February 15 by the Supreme Court in response to an ex parte motion brought by the governments of Kaduna, Kogi, and Zamfara.

