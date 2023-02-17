New naira: El-Rufai’s Comment Treasonable, Says Datti Baba-Ahmed

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Datti Baba-Ahmed, the Labour Party’s vice presidential candidate, has stated that comments made by the Governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai, on the naira redesign policy following the President’s nationwide broadcast, Muhammadu Buhari, are treasonable.

According to The Punch, Datti revealed this during a press conference in Abuja on Friday. The LP vice presidential candidate called the governor’s remark “treasonous” and questioned why the president contended that there is only one authority in Nigeria, and he wondered how a governor could oppose the president’s directive. He added that anyone who engages in such indiscipline while under our command should face the full force of the law. We’ve been more than perplexed by the failures we’ve witnessed in recent days. However, it is more of a treasonous act, if that makes sense. If an elected governor of a constituent part of a sovereign country gives direct instructions to the contrary of what is the sole preserve of the federal government, this is a violation of international law.

Meanwhile, as reported earlier, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has directed Deposit Money Banks to collect old N500 and N1,000 notes from customers using reference codes generated by its website. According to Vanguard, multiple bank sources told Vanguard that the branches received a directive from the head office a few hours ago to collect old notes from their customers who have enrolled and generated reference codes from the CBN website.

