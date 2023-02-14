New Naira Deadline: Our Party Didn’t Elect Emefiele As CBN Gov, That’s Why He’s Against Us–Oshiomole

The Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) governor, Godwin Emefiele, is under criticism from Adams Oshiomole, a member of the All Progressives Congress’ (APC) presidential campaign committee, for allegedly working against the party because he was not chosen by the APC, which is currently in power. Adams Oshiomole claimed that the CBN governor’s recent cash policies were brought up to get people to blame the ruling party and vote them out of the upcoming presidential election. He made this claim while discussing the CBN policies.

Adams Oshiomole continued by saying that despite the fact that Emefiele’s recent actions have caused Nigerians to be irate and that they may not vote for the APC as a result, he recommended them to overlook Emefiele because he was appointed under Goodluck Jonathan’s administration. Emefiele admitted that the APC did not choose him to be the governor of CBN.

According to him, “our party didn’t elect Emefiele as CBN Governor, and he is working against us because of this”.

Furthermore, according to Adams Oshiomole, certain factions in the Buhari-led administration are using Emefiele to work against Bola Tinubu in the presidential election since they already have a candidate they want to favour.

