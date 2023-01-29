New Naira: CBN Insists On January 31, Buhari Snubs Govs, Monarchs Requesting For Deadline Extension

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Saturday, President Major General Muhammadu Buhari (ret.) reaffirmed his earlier stance that the naira redesign project cannot be reversed and ruled out any extension of the January 31 deadline for the old N1,000, N500, and N200 to cease to be legal tender.

The Central Bank of Nigeria endorsed the President’s position, insisting that the deadline would not be extended. This occurs at a time when stakeholders, such as the 36 state governors, the Nigerian Bar Association, the Arewa Consultative Forum, and bank customers, are requesting a review of the policy and an extension of the deadline.

Buhari emphasized that the redesign of the currency was not intended to harm innocent folk, but rather corrupt individuals and terrorist financiers who hoard illicit funds. According to a statement released on Saturday by the President’s Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, Buhari was reacting to reports of long queues of people waiting for hours to deposit old currency and receive new bills.

The statement was captioned, “President Buhari guarantees that the government will eradicate squeeze and confusion in currency swap.” He stated that the modifications were required to avoid counterfeiting, corruption, and terrorist funding, as well as stabilise and build the economy.

The statement read in part, “While recognizing that the poorest segment of society is experiencing hardship because they frequently keep cash at home for various expenses, President Buhari gave strong assurances that the government would not abandon them to their own fate. “He reaffirmed that a number of initiatives by the central bank and other commercial banks are ongoing to expedite the delivery of the new notes and do all that is possible to prevent a cash crunch and anarchy,”

