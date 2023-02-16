New Naira: A Governor I Know Is Now In Possession Of 1b New Notes—Igho Akeregha

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Igho Akeregha, a popular journalist and political commentator, has come forward to discuss the contentious new naira policy implemented by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) under the leadership of Godwin Emefiele.

In an interview on Wednesday’s episode of Africa Independent Television’s “Kaakaki” program, Akeregha, a member of the Nigerian Guild of Editors, said that while the currency shortage caused by the CBN’s naira redesign has been difficult for Nigerians, there may be some benefits to the divisive policy because politicians and public office holders who planned to engage in vote-buying in the upcoming elections have suddenly had their financial capacity reduced.

According to the seasoned journalist, a specific governor who had 20 billion naira in old notes on hand is now only allowed to keep 1 billion in new notes, which may not be enough to carry out his plans in the state’s upcoming elections.

“I should also state on the record this morning that the amount of money that these politicians were planning to set aside for this election is no longer available,” he continued. This is due to the CBN’s inability to print enough of these newly designed notes. A state governor, for example, who had 20 billion naira in old notes that he intended to use to conduct an election now has only 1 billion naira in new notes. As a result, they are no longer in a position to influence the election as they had hoped.

I have no doubt that Mr. President has heard from security officials that there are wealthy politicians, particularly some candidates. Then, due to their overwhelming power, he is unable to approach these people right away. So, what does he do? He creates this policy. However, the manner in which Nigerians are affected may be problematic”.

