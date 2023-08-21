New Interior Minister Assumes Office, Shuts Out Journalists

The newly sworn-in Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, has assumed office at the ministry.

Daily trust report that, However, correspondents covering the ministry were shut out from covering his assumption.

Tunji-Ojo, who was initially assigned to the new ministry of Blue Economy, arrived at the Area-one federal secretariat in a carnival procession hour after his inauguration.

Daily trust report that, The invited correspondents who had been waiting for hours before the minister’s arrival at 2:20 pm, were denied entrance into the hall where the programme was holding.

While some paramilitary officers at the ministry roughed up some journalists, other journalists were rebuffed with force.

The meeting “is a family affairs,” according to one of the senior Ministry officials who gave the order for security to bar men from entering the location. So, only those invited by the minister should be admitted.

He was among the 45 ministers whom President Bola Tinubu swore into office at the presidential villa in Abuja.

