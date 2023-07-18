New Chief of Defence Staff, General Musa Reveals How Nigeria will Solve Problem of Insecurity

The Chief of Defence Staff, General Christopher Musa, has pledged to involve Nigerians in the fight against insecurity in the country.This is just as he said the armed forces would drive the onslaught against insecurity in line with the laws of the land.

During his appearance before the House of Representatives ad hoc committee on screening of service chiefs on Monday, General Musa highlighted the key areas of focus for his leadership. These included a people-centric approach, welfare of troops, and fostering inter-agency collaboration.

According to Punch, the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) shared these insights during his screening, following the appointment of the new service chiefs by President Bola Tinubu.

General Musa expressed his recognition of the importance of leading the dedicated and distinguished men and women of the Armed Forces of Nigeria in creating a secure and peaceful environment for the Nigerian people.

He emphasized the need to prioritize and safeguard the people’s legitimate way of life, as mandated by the Nigerian constitution, thereby adopting a people-centric approach under his leadership.

In relation to the welfare of military personnel, General Musa expressed his unwavering dedication to their well-being. He pledged to prioritize their welfare, ensuring the provision of necessary operational equipment and infrastructure development within the available resources.

This commitment aims to empower them to effectively fulfill their constitutional duties. Additionally, General Musa emphasized his intention to promote international military cooperation and collaboration. This would involve exposing and enhancing the capacity of Armed Forces of Nigeria (AFN) personnel through joint and combined operations conducted beyond Nigeria’s borders.

What is your opinion on this matter? Kindly drop your comment in the box below, and share the post.

Number_One (

)