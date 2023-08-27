NEW 1-2 LIV: Match Review And PL Table As Liverpool Stages Remarkable Comeback with Ten Men

In a remarkable Premier League clash at St James’ Park, Liverpool defied the odds to stage a comeback, beating Newcastle United 2-1, despite being reduced to ten players early in the match due to Virgil van Dijk’s red card. Darwin Nunez emerged as the hero for the Reds, scoring twice late on to secure the dramatic victory.

The match began with both sides having few clear-cut chances in the opening stages. Referee John Brooks made a pivotal decision not to send off Trent Alexander-Arnold, who had been booked earlier for a foul.

Newcastle’s Joelinton and Liverpool’s Luis Diaz started to test the goalkeepers, with Alexander-Arnold experiencing a moment of regret as his error led to Anthony Gordon’s composed finish, giving Newcastle the lead.

Moments later, Liverpool faced further adversity when Van Dijk’s challenge on Isak resulted in a red card. The decision stood despite the Liverpool skipper’s argument that he won the ball. Only Alisson’s heroics prevented Liverpool from going 2-0 down before half-time, as he made a crucial save.

Down to ten players, Liverpool faced a challenging task. However, Nunez’s goal-saving challenge and Liverpool’s resilient defending kept them in the game. Mohamed Salah had an opportunity to equalize, but Sven Botman’s last-ditch challenge denied him.

As the game opened up in the final stages, Nunez capitalized on a mistake, firing Liverpool’s first shot on target since Van Dijk’s red card into the bottom corner. Newcastle made attempts to regain the lead, but Liverpool’s defence held firm.

In the 93rd minute, another Newcastle error, this time from Bruno Guimaraes, presented Nunez with a chance, and he made no mistake, securing his second goal with a similar finish to his first – low across the goal into the bottom corner.

Vincent94 (

)