NEW 1-1 CHE: 3 Best And 3 Worst Players From The Game As Jackson Scores Again In Chelsea’s Draw.

Worst Players.

1. M. Cucurella.

It’s about time Chelsea let the Spanish defender go as he looks a ticking time bomb each time he plays for Chelsea. In today’s game, despite having a good first 40 minutes, he got caught out of position in a Newcastle counter attack and the Magpies scores. Typical Cucurella performance that.

2. Sandro Tonali.

Not the best of performances from Newcastle’s record signing today. A few loose touches in midfield which allowed Chelsea regain possession and he gave away a few fouls as well.

3. C. Gallagher.

Another Chelsea player who is will most likely leave the club in the coming weeks but surprisingly gets minutes in today’s game over the players who will actually stay at the club. On the pitch, Gallagher’s performance was average as always as he looked rash on the ball.

Best Players.

1. N. Jackson.

The one bright spark from the game for Chelsea today will be the performance of Jackson. Clinical when he needed to be and contributed a lot to their attacking play.

2. N. Pope.

Made a few good saves to prevent Chelsea from running away with the victory in the second half of the game.

3. Reece James.

Another assured performance from the Chelsea defender in right back of the pitch against Newcastle. Just like he never left.

