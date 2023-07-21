NEWS

Never In Our History Has The Supreme Court Or The Judiciary Been Forced To Be Issuing Denials – Festus Keyamo

Festus keyamo, a Former minister of state under the previous administration of President Muhammadu Buhari has reacted after the Supreme Court released a statement denying some reports about the judiciary

The former minister took to his verified Twitter page on Thursday to state that it has never happened in the history of Nigeria in which the supreme court or the judiciary arm of the government would have cause to be denying reports

His post came after the supreme court denied the report of a phone conversation between president Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the chief justice of Nigeria, Olukayode Ariwoola

Keyamo said that it has never happened before. He said that it is now one day, one concocted stories against the judiciary and the judicial officials . He said those concocting the stories are doing so in a bid to blackmail the institution

