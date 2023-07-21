Never In Our History Has The Supreme Court Or The Judiciary Been Forced To Be Issuing Denials -Festus Keyamo

Festus Keyamo claims that the Supreme Court and the judiciary have never been compelled to issue denials before in Nigerian politics, which is unprecedented.

Festus Keyamo, a former minister of state in President Muhammadu Buhari’s previous administration, has responded to the Supreme Court’s statement debunking certain reports about the judiciary.

On Thursday, the ex-minister expressed on his official Twitter account that there has never been a situation in Nigeria’s history where the supreme court or the judiciary branch would need to refute any reports.

The post was made after the supreme court rejected a phone conversation report involving President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the chief justice of Nigeria, Olukayode Ariwoola.

Keyamo stated that this is an unprecedented occurrence where false stories about the judiciary and its officials are being fabricated on a daily basis. He believes that those responsible for this are attempting to manipulate and discredit the institution.

