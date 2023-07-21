Never in our history has the supreme court or judiciary been forced to issue denial- Festus Keyamo

Former Minister of State, Festus Keyamo, who served under President Muhammadu Buhari’s previous administration, has expressed his reaction to a statement released by the Supreme Court. In the statement, the judiciary denied some reports that have been circulating.

Taking to his verified Twitter page on Thursday, Keyamo stated that such denials by the judiciary have never occurred before in the history of Nigeria. This particular incident involved a report about a purported phone conversation between President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Olukayode Ariwoola, which the Supreme Court refuted.

Keyamo emphasized that this unprecedented event reflects a concerning trend of constant attacks on the judiciary and its officials. He lamented that these attacks have become almost routine, with new concocted stories surfacing daily. According to Keyamo, the individuals behind these fabrications have ulterior motives and are seemingly attempting to undermine and blackmail the institution of the judiciary.

The former minister’s reaction highlights the significance of the Supreme Court’s denial and the potential implications of spreading false information about the judiciary. It is evident that such unsubstantiated claims could erode public trust in the judicial system and lead to a loss of faith in the institution responsible for upholding the rule of law in Nigeria.

The issue at hand also seems to underscore the sensitive nature of the relationship between the judiciary and other branches of the government, especially in the context of alleged communications involving prominent political figures. As a former government official, Keyamo’s comments carry weight, drawing attention to the need for transparency and accountability within the justice system.

Given the gravity of the situation, it is essential for both the public and the authorities to remain vigilant against the proliferation of misleading information and to ensure that the integrity of the judiciary is upheld. Addressing the root causes of such misinformation campaigns and protecting the judiciary from unwarranted attacks should be a collective responsibility for the nation’s well-being and stability.

Festus Keyamo’s reaction to the Supreme Court’s statement serves as a reminder of the challenges faced by the judiciary in the digital age, where false narratives can spread rapidly. It highlights the importance of safeguarding the credibility of the judicial system and calls for a united effort to combat the propagation of baseless accusations that threaten the foundations of justice and governance in Nigeria.

KINGSIFY (

)