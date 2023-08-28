Never contemplate suicide, accept depression, or feel worthless because of some life challenges—Reno Omokri

Reno Omokri, a Nigerian author and social media influencer, made a tweet today on his official Twitter handle encouraging people that they should never entertain the thought of suicide, allow themselves to be soaked into depression, or even feel valueless about themselves because of what they are currently facing.

The statement by the Vice President of Joe Trippi and Associates, a U.S. political consulting firm, read, “If you have a 100-dollar bill that falls on the floor, you will still pick it up because it retains its value. Even if it is flushed down the toilet and reappears in a soak-away sewage pit, it will still maintain its value. Why? Because those who printed that 100-dollar bill will defend its value no matter what has happened to it”.

“So, never contemplate suicide, accept depression, or feel worthless because of some life challenges you face”.

“No matter what you are going through, even if you are HIV positive, are said to be unable to have a child, or are facing relationship issues, know that you are God’s currency”.

He made you. He will always defend your values. Your value is as intact today as the day you were born”, he concluded.

