Netizens react as Peter Obi celebrates ARISE Group chairman on his 64th birthday

Labour party presidential aspirant, Peter Gregory Obi, conveyed his warm regards to the Duke of Owa on the occasion of his 64th birthday. This heartfelt message was shared on Peter Obi’s official Twitter account on Saturday, sparking numerous reactions and comments from users on social media.

The esteemed figure being celebrated is Prince Nduka Obaigbena, the Duke of Owa Kingdom, as well as the chairman of THIS DAY and ARISE Group. On his special day, he has been receiving an outpouring of well-wishes and greetings from family members, friends, and acquaintances.

Peter Obi, the former governor of Anambra state, took the opportunity to express his admiration and respect for the Duke by enumerating his remarkable achievements and invaluable contributions to the nation, particularly in the media industry.

In his thoughtful message, Peter Obi lauded the Duke’s outstanding ability to establish some of the nation’s most prominent media brands, a feat accomplished through unwavering perseverance, dedication, and sheer hard work.

Moreover, Peter Obi acknowledged the Duke’s spirit of innovation and enterprise, emphasizing that it holds valuable lessons for all Nigerians. This attribute has been a driving force behind the Duke’s accomplishments, inspiring those around him to push boundaries and strive for excellence.

As the presidential aspirant extended his heartfelt wishes to the Duke of Owa, he not only celebrated a personal milestone but also highlighted the Duke’s positive influence on the nation’s media landscape, which has undoubtedly left a lasting impact.

Peter Gregory Obi’s birthday message to the Duke of Owa reflects not only his personal admiration and respect for the Duke’s achievements but also serves as a testament to the Duke’s significant contributions to the media industry and his inspirational spirit of innovation and enterprise, inspiring others to follow suit. The warm message conveyed on social media resonated with numerous well-wishers who joined in commemorating the Duke’s 64th birthday.

GlobalHealthInfoBlog (

)